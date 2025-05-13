SMART SAND Earnings Results: $SND Reports Quarterly Earnings

SMART SAND ($SND) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.62 per share, missing estimates of $0.04 by $0.66. The company also reported revenue of $65,560,000, missing estimates of $72,720,000 by $-7,160,000.
SMART SAND Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 33 institutional investors add shares of SMART SAND stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 183,779 shares (+88.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $413,502
- MAIN STREET FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, LLC added 162,500 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $420,875
- JB CAPITAL PARTNERS LP added 150,000 shares (+75.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $337,500
- GENDELL JEFFREY L added 149,571 shares (+12.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $336,534
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ removed 131,569 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $296,030
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 120,830 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $271,867
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 81,507 shares (+16.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $211,103
