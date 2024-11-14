News & Insights

Smart Parking Limited’s AGM: Key Resolutions and Outcomes

Smart Parking Limited (AU:SPZ) has released an update.

Smart Parking Limited’s recent Annual General Meeting yielded mixed results, with several resolutions passed and others not carried. Notably, the re-election of director Ms. Fiona Pearse was approved with a significant majority, while the approval for a 10% placement capacity fell short. Investors may find these outcomes indicative of the company’s strategic direction and shareholder sentiment.

