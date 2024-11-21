Smart Parking Limited to Host Investor Briefing

Smart Parking Limited (AU:SPZ) has released an update.
Smart Parking Limited, a technology innovator in the parking industry, is set to update investors on its global operations and technology advancements in a briefing on November 27, 2024. With a presence in multiple countries, the company manages thousands of car park spaces using its proprietary Smart Cloud technology integrated with ANPR/LPR systems. Listed on the ASX since 2011, Smart Parking aims to revolutionize the parking experience worldwide.
