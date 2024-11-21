Smart Parking Limited to Host Investor Briefing

Smart Parking Limited (AU:SPZ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Smart Parking Limited, a technology innovator in the parking industry, is set to update investors on its global operations and technology advancements in a briefing on November 27, 2024. With a presence in multiple countries, the company manages thousands of car park spaces using its proprietary Smart Cloud technology integrated with ANPR/LPR systems. Listed on the ASX since 2011, Smart Parking aims to revolutionize the parking experience worldwide.

For further insights into AU:SPZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.