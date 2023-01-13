Smart Money: Your Money in 2023: Investing in the Stock Market

The investing information provided on this page is for educational purposes only. NerdWallet does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it recommend or advise investors to buy or sell particular stocks, securities or other investments.

This week’s episode is all about investing in 2023.

Investors likely had a wild ride in 2022, depending on how much they let the swings of the stock market get to them. And that’s one takeaway from last year: Don’t let the day-to-day ups and downs worry you too much. Acting from a place of fear can lead to decisions you’ll regret later. And trying to time the market is not a sound investing strategy.

Many financial advisors will say that as long as you are making regular contributions to your accounts through the highs and lows — a strategy called “dollar-cost averaging” — you are on track to build wealth over the long run. And if the stock market continues its erratic streak in 2023, consider not looking at your retirement accounts too often to avoid feeling anxious.

If you’re new to investing and want to get started this year, start by knowing your goals and what accounts can help you meet them. For many newcomers, that means setting up a retirement account. Workplace accounts, like a 401(k), are an accessible option for many. So are individual retirement accounts, both Roth and traditional.

Our tips

There’s nothing wrong with being boring: A simple, well-diversified portfolio has more reliable gains than an investment strategy where you try to time the market.

A simple, well-diversified portfolio has more reliable gains than an investment strategy where you try to time the market. Think about the long term: Markets go up and down, so focus on your time horizon to avoid getting caught up in the swings of the day. Time horizon just means how long before you’ll need to use the money invested.

Markets go up and down, so focus on your time horizon to avoid getting caught up in the swings of the day. Time horizon just means how long before you’ll need to use the money invested. Take one step at a time: If you’re new to investing, explore your options — including retirement accounts, brokerage accounts or robo-advisor accounts — to know which can help you meet your investing goals.

