Welcome to NerdWallet’s Smart Money podcast, where we answer your real-world money questions.

This episode is dedicated to exploring the motherhood pay gap and potential solutions.

Check out this episode on either of these platforms:

Our take

You might have heard about the gender pay gap — or the difference in earnings between men and women — but what about the “motherhood penalty”? According to a recent report from the Pew Research Center, the gender pay gap grows more pronounced during a time when adults are likely starting and building their families: between ages 35 and 44.

But what does that look like in real numbers? Calculations from the National Women’s Law Center show that women who work full time year-round make 84 cents for every dollar men make. Mothers make only 74 cents for every dollar fathers make, amounting to $17,000 less per year.

In this episode, we explore the financial hit women take when they become mothers. We speak to experts who help us understand not only what’s driving the gender pay gap but also why it’s so difficult for women to recover financially after they have kids. We also learn more about policy changes at the federal, state and employer levels — from pay transparency to paid leave — that can help to close the gender pay gap for all women, not just mothers.

To a large extent, simply having more knowledge can empower women to ask for more when accepting a job offer or negotiating a raise.

Have a money question? Text or call us at 901-730-6373. Or you can email us at podcast@nerdwallet.com. To hear previous episodes, go to the podcast homepage.

More From NerdWallet

Amanda Barroso writes for NerdWallet. Email: abarroso@nerdwallet.com.

Sean Pyles writes for NerdWallet. Email: spyles@nerdwallet.com. Twitter: @SeanPyles.

The article Smart Money: Why Moms Face a Pay Penalty, and What to Do About It originally appeared on NerdWallet.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.