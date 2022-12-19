Smart Money: What We Learned About Our Money in 2022

The investing information provided on this page is for educational purposes only. NerdWallet does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it recommend or advise investors to buy or sell particular stocks, securities or other investments.

In this week’s episode, Sean and Liz hear from listeners about the best thing that happened to them this year, what they struggled with and what they are most looking forward to in the new year.

Financial wins come in many forms. Sometimes, getting a new job and earning more money can transform your life. Other times, getting through the slog of estate planning is more than enough to help you sleep better at night. No matter what you did with your money in 2022, it’s important to celebrate the progress you make on your financial goals.

At the same time, money trouble can be an unforgiving shapeshifter. Maybe your car breaks down and you have to buy a new one — just as interest rates are on the rise. Or you had to relocate for a new job and have to find an apartment in an expensive area, tanking your budget. It’s a matter of when, not if, an unexpected expense pops up. That’s why it’s important to save what you can in an emergency fund because even a few hundred dollars can mean the difference between covering the cost and charging it to a credit card.

Through the financial ups and downs of the year, exciting changes are always just around the corner. Maybe your family is going to grow in the new year or you have a big international vacation planned with your closest friends. Use the time you have to save for these expenses — and think about leveraging credit cards to earn points as you spend. That way, you’ll be able to savor the moments while you’re making smart money moves.

