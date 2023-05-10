Smart Money: Toni Okamoto on Plant-Based Recipes for Less

Welcome to NerdWallet’s Smart Money podcast, where we usually answer your real-world money questions.

This week’s episode features Toni Okamoto, author of “Plant-Based on a Budget Quick & Easy.” She chats with Nerds Sean Pyles and Kim Palmer about how to prepare healthy and affordable vegan meals, and she explains how incorporating plant-based recipes into your cooking routine can help you save money and eat healthier. She also shares her tips on finding deals on kitchen equipment and how to keep meals interesting, even when you’re on a budget.

Our take

With inflation pushing food prices higher, it’s harder than ever to stick to a budget when shopping for groceries. But incorporating plant-based meals that feature staples like vegetables, beans and rice can make it easier to eat well while still keeping grocery spending under control.

Strategic shopping can also help, such as purchasing kitchen essentials like mixers and pressure cookers gently used or when they’re on sale — or buying pasta and rice in bulk. Trying out new recipes and learning to turn leftovers into new dishes can also keep cooking at home fun, which is key to avoiding pricey last-minute takeout orders.

Taking time to plan out the week’s meals in advance makes it easier to cook more at home and to avoid impulse purchases when shopping at the grocery store. Using apps like Flipp to find discounts and signing up for your local store’s loyalty program — which can give you access to additional savings — also helps lower your overall food bill.

Food is one of the most variable expenses in most people’s budgets, which means a few changes can have a big impact, something that’s especially useful when rising prices are straining budgets.

Our tips

Choose recipes and plan out your shopping list in advance. It’s easy to overspend at the grocery store if you start shopping without a concrete plan for what you are going to cook for the week, especially if you shop when hungry. Instead, make a list that corresponds to specific recipes before you hit the aisles.

It’s easy to overspend at the grocery store if you start shopping without a concrete plan for what you are going to cook for the week, especially if you shop when hungry. Instead, make a list that corresponds to specific recipes before you hit the aisles. Find cheaper substitutions. You might notice a deal on tomatoes in the vegetable aisle, which means you can substitute them for the chilis you’d planned to purchase. Similarly, buying in bulk or switching out spices for the ones you already have can result in creative, lower-cost dishes. Subbing meat-heavy meals for a few plant-based alternatives can also help.

You might notice a deal on tomatoes in the vegetable aisle, which means you can substitute them for the chilis you’d planned to purchase. Similarly, buying in bulk or switching out spices for the ones you already have can result in creative, lower-cost dishes. Subbing meat-heavy meals for a few plant-based alternatives can also help. Get access to the best deals. By using apps like Flipp and signing up for grocery store loyalty programs, you ensure you’re getting the lowest price available for shoppers. You might also want to consider a credit card that offers cash back for grocery purchases to further extend your budget.

