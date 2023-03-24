Smart Money: ‘This or That’: Loyalty to One Travel Brand or Many?

Welcome to NerdWallet’s Smart Money podcast, where we answer your real-world money questions.

This week’s episode is part of our new series called “This or That,” where the travel team compares different ways to travel.

Check out this episode on any of these platforms:

Our take

Generally, it’s better to diversify your points so you don’t limit your options to only one travel brand. The easiest way to do this is to use a travel credit card with transferable points, so you can earn points with one card, but then transfer those points to several different airline or hotel programs. Make sure to check that your credit card’s transfer partners are airlines or hotels that you frequent.

If you already travel with one brand regularly, it may make sense to start earning rewards with that one brand more intentionally. For example, if you live near a certain airline’s hub, you might want to consider getting the airline’s co-branded credit card to earn additional miles and get perks like free checked bags and a fast track to elite status. Elite status can unlock some money-saving perks, such as complimentary upgrades to business class seats or hotel suites.

If you are choosing between brands — whether it’s to pick one loyalty program, assess transfer partners of your new credit card or even just book your next trip — there are several factors you should consider. In addition to availability and pricing, you might want to think about rewards rate and elite status. NerdWallet used these factors and others to rate the best airline and hotel loyalty programs.

Our tips

Know the trade-offs: Staying loyal to one brand can help you earn points and elite status faster, but it may limit your options. If you do want to commit to a program, look for the best availability and pricing for the destinations you frequent and your home airport. Give yourself flexibility: Getting a credit card with transferable points can give you more options with the travel company you use. Make sure the transfer partners are ones you will likely use. Understand the game: Loyalty programs are designed to incentivize you to stick with one brand. Note that the rewards you get, whether it’s points or a free drink, are often worth much less than the money you spent to earn the reward.

Have a money question? Text or call us at 901-730-6373. Or you can email us at podcast@nerdwallet.com. To hear previous episodes, go to the podcast homepage.

More From NerdWallet

Meghan Coyle writes for NerdWallet. Email: mcoyle@nerdwallet.com. Twitter: @inkwaves.

Sean Pyles writes for NerdWallet. Email: spyles@nerdwallet.com. Twitter: @SeanPyles.

The article Smart Money: ‘This or That’: Loyalty to One Travel Brand or Many? originally appeared on NerdWallet.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.