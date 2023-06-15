Smart Money: The Price of Parenthood: What It Takes to Adopt

Welcome to NerdWallet’s Smart Money podcast, where we answer your real-world money questions.

This week’s episode continues our nerdy deep dive into the price of parenthood: This week, we’re focusing on adoption.

Our take

This week’s episode is all about parenthood through adoption. Adoption is an incredible journey, but how much does it actually cost? Depending on the type of adoption, the costs can range from less than $1,000 to $60,000 or more. And that's not counting the patience needed until your child arrives. Each adoption is different and requires reflection and planning to find the right fit and pay for the process.

To learn more about this, Ronita has turned to her dear friend Edgar, who is currently going through the adoption process with his partner. Edgar talks candidly about how he came around to the idea of being a parent and the wheels he and his partner set in motion to cover the bills, including using family-building benefits from work. Although they are still waiting for their child, he shares their hopes for their future family.

To better understand how to pay for adoption, Ronita talks to Christopher Stroup, a certified financial planner and financial advisor at Abacus Wealth Partners who helps his LGBTQ+ clients with financial planning. Christopher sheds light on why adoption is so expensive and ways to pay for it, including financing options and what's involved with the adoption tax credits.

The adoption process can take a few months to some years from start to finish. But if you are thinking about kicking the can down the road on parenthood, egg freezing could be a solution. In the next episode, we’re diving into the world of egg freezing to understand how much it can cost and the questions to ask yourself before going for the procedure.

