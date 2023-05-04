Smart Money: The Cost of Climate Change: The Big Picture

Welcome to NerdWallet’s Smart Money podcast, where we answer your real-world money questions.

This week’s episode kicks off our nerdy deep dive into climate change and money.

Check out this episode on either of these platforms:

Our take

How do you think climate change is affecting you? Is it the depressing media coverage? Frequent “once-in-a-century” weather? What about your money?

The reality is that climate change is already affecting your finances, and it’s happening in ways you might not be aware of. Our latest nerdy deep dive looks at the intersection of climate change and personal finance, and we’re kicking off the first episode by taking a broader look at how climate change affects our money, on a global level and as individuals.

In this episode, NerdWallet Insurance editor Caitlin Constantine talks with banking Nerd Spencer Tierney about his reporting into climate change and personal finance, which includes a 2021 report from the Federal Reserve that describes the wide-ranging macroeconomic impacts of climate change and a White House estimate that puts damages from climate change in the U.S. at about $120 billion a year. Climate change is also making groceries and energy more expensive, and it is expected to do the same for health costs.

With this relentless drumbeat of negative climate news, it’s not surprising to learn that climate change is not only impacting our finances, it’s also affecting our mental health. And as listeners of the podcast know, our money behaviors are deeply intertwined with how we feel and think about the world. Therapists report seeing an increase in patients dealing with “eco-anxiety.” And climate “doomerism” — the idea that all is lost and nothing can be done — is becoming more common as well.

With this in mind, Caitlin interviewed Dr. Thomas Doherty, an Oregon psychologist who specializes in climate-related therapy, with the goal of helping us to reframe how we think about climate change and to embrace a more resilient attitude toward the future.

Have a money question? Text or call us at 901-730-6373. Or you can email us at podcast@nerdwallet.com. To hear previous episodes, go to the podcast homepage.

More From NerdWallet

Caitlin Constantine writes for NerdWallet. Email: cconstantine@nerdwallet.com.

Sean Pyles writes for NerdWallet. Email: spyles@nerdwallet.com. Twitter: @SeanPyles.

Tess Vigeland writes for NerdWallet. Email: articles@nerdwallet.com.

The article Smart Money: The Cost of Climate Change: The Big Picture originally appeared on NerdWallet.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.