Smart Money: Spring-Cleaning, and Paying Off Different Debts

Then we pivot to this week’s money question from a listener, who sent this email: “Hi. I have tax debt and also credit card debt and school loans. I feel like I’m drowning in it. I’m trying to get myself back on a budget and I’m going to start to pay the debt down. I am wondering about the best strategies. Should I prioritize my very high interest credit cards over my tax debt?”

Our take on spring-cleaning your finances

By spring, the sheen has likely worn off of many a New Year’s resolution, but you can revive them with an easy financial hack: automation. Fixed expenses — think, mortgage, not the electric bill — are good candidates for autopay. Putting bills on autopilot could help build your credit score. Automation could also help those struggling to stay disciplined with saving. You can set up transfers to an account to occur at regular intervals that you specify, so the savings becomes like a bill you must “pay” every month.

Another spring-cleaning task that could pay off: Shop around to see if you can get a lower price on financial products such as car insurance or a better interest rate like on a high-yield savings account.

Our take on paying off multiple debts

All debts are not created equal. If you owe the IRS money, paying off back taxes should be your top priority. The IRS can take aggressive action to collect its money through tax levies in the form of garnishing wages or seizing property. Be proactive and contact the IRS to explore payment options. The IRS offers short- and long-term payment plans, which you can enroll in online.

For other debts, debt consolidation can be a way to secure a lower interest rate — and reduce the mental load of keeping up with debts from multiple lenders. Options for debt consolidation include a balance transfer credit card and a debt consolidation loan.

When the amount of all of your monthly debt payments divided by your gross monthly income is close to 50%, more drastic action may be necessary. Filing for bankruptcy can resolve some debts, but NerdWallet recommends getting a free consultation with a bankruptcy attorney to discuss the pros and cons. The National Foundation for Credit Counseling is another debt-management resource. This nonprofit agency could help you develop a plan for paying off debt.

Our tips

Get the IRS off your back: If you owe taxes, that debt should be a top priority. Talk to a tax pro if you need help. Minimize interest: Consider a balance transfer card, debt consolidation loan or the debt avalanche method to reduce the amount you’re paying in interest. Ask for help: A nonprofit credit counselor or bankruptcy attorney can help you find a path to resolve your debt faster than going it alone.

