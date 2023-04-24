Smart Money: Neurodiverse Money, and Financial Infidelity

Welcome to NerdWallet’s Smart Money podcast, where we answer your real-world money questions.

This week’s episode starts with a discussion on managing money when you’re neurodiverse.

Then we pivot to this week’s money question from a listener, who sent us a text message: “Hi, Nerds. My fiance and I recently had a come-to-Jesus of sorts about finances and I learned he has about $30,000 in debt across a few different credit cards. I am working through the emotional shock of that confession, but how would you suggest HE best tackle this amount — balance transfer credit card? Loan? Consolidation? Some of his interest rates are in excess of 26%. He is aggressively paying down about $1,500 a month. We earn about $150,000 each and $300,000 as a family annually. We have no kids, one reasonable mortgage in my name, we split it 60/40 with me paying more, and we are tamping down on spending and improving our budgeting. But I feel stuck on how much in interest he is expected to spend. It’ll be about $12,000. Thank you, Nerds!"

Our take on managing money when you’re neurodiverse

People who are neurodiverse have brains that work differently from what’s “typical.” Conditions such as ADHD, autism spectrum disorder, social anxiety and dyslexia can result in diverse ways of thinking and processing information, which can affect managing money. Neurodiverse folks can face such financial challenges as job insecurity and increased health care costs. To make work a better fit, management can make accommodations. To make budgeting and saving for goals easier, a fiduciary financial advisor can explore strategies and options. And neurodiverse people can also try to find ways to use their neurodiversity as a strength when handling their finances.

Our take on financial infidelity

Revelations of financial infidelity, or keeping money secrets from a partner, could open up a host of emotions from both parties. Resolving the conflicts that arise from financial cheating could require the help of a professional such as a financial therapist. A therapist can help the partner who held the secret explore why they felt they needed to hide the financial information. A financial therapist can also help both parties learn to have regular, productive conversations about money that can discourage future instances of financial infidelity.

Our tips

Consider involving a professional. Financial dishonesty in a relationship can be shocking. A marriage counselor or financial therapist could help you work through these challenges. Choose the debt payoff method that works for you. Online debt calculators can help you figure out how long it will take to pay off the debt at the current pace, and you can experiment with adjustments to speed up the process. You might also want to consider a personal loan or balance transfer credit card. Schedule regular money talks. Talking openly with your partner about money and your financial goals can help ensure you’re on the same page and avoid surprises and tension when it comes to money.

