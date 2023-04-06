Smart Money: Money and Happiness: What's Happiness Really Worth?

Welcome to NerdWallet’s Smart Money podcast, where we answer your real-world money questions.

Let’s start with the basics: What really is “happiness”? The answer depends on who you’re asking. A scientist might have one way of measuring it, while others might be more concerned with general feelings of how much joy or contentment they experience. Clinical psychologist Robert Puff, host of the “Happiness Podcast,” likens happiness to floating down a river: You’re accepting what’s coming your way and embracing the inevitable changes. Fighting against the circumstances of your life is bound to leave you unhappy, Puff says.

When it comes to creating a happier life, start by knowing yourself and how you can leverage your personality traits to accomplish your goals. If you’re someone who needs motivation from friends or family to get things done, for example, enlist the help of loved ones to create that better life. Using a goal-setting framework can help, too. With an understanding of happiness and how you can create your own, now you can dig deeper into the role money plays. If you’re hoping that using money to buy things to become happier will work — you’re probably mistaken. Think about money as a powerful tool: You need a certain amount to cover your basic needs, but over-reliance on it can corrupt a path to genuine happiness or contentment.

