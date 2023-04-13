Smart Money: Money and Happiness: Uncover Your Money History

Welcome to NerdWallet’s Smart Money podcast, where we answer your real-world money questions.

This week’s episode continues our deep dive into money and happiness. In this episode, we discuss how to analyze your history with money.

Our take

Your money history — the attitudes, beliefs and behaviors you were taught around money while growing up — can have a big impact on the way you manage your money today. It can also offer clues about why you might struggle with certain aspects of your financial life.

To unpack your financial history, start by asking yourself what your first memory of money is. You might want to enlist the help of a financial therapist for this exercise. Maybe you spent money earned from doing chores on a toy you really wanted, or maybe you saw your parents argue about household finances. Then think about your current money habits. You might find that you are embodying patterns, beliefs and difficult emotions that you witnessed from an early age.

Unlocking your history with money can help you create positive change. For example, if you realize that you’re hoarding money in savings accounts instead of investing it, understanding why that is and rewriting your script can allow you to finally begin investing or saving for retirement in earnest. In the long run, that can create more financial security and give you more opportunities to build the life you want.

