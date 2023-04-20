Smart Money: Money and Happiness: Happiness for a Bargain

Welcome to NerdWallet’s Smart Money podcast, where we answer your real-world money questions.

This week’s episode continues our series about the search for money and happiness. This time, we’re talking about how much money you really need to be happy.

If you ever believed that money can’t buy happiness — think again. Research from Matthew Killingsworth and Daniel Kahneman published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences in March 2023 shows that levels of well-being — measuring both how people feel about their lives in the moment and reflecting on the bigger picture of their lives — rise in tandem with incomes. One exception: People who are generally unhappy. For these people, research from Kahneman published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences from 2010 found that their levels of happiness plateau at around $75,000, which would be a little over $100,000 today if you factor in inflation.

That said, happiness can certainly be had without money playing a central role. Many who live frugal lives, for example, intentionally decenter spending money from their senses of joy and well-being.

Take Brandon Neth, a real estate investor from Tulsa, Oklahoma. Neth and his wife started living frugally years ago, hoping to achieve financial independence. Since then, they’ve built their lives around spending as little money as possible while enjoying the time they have. Creating the life they want through frugality is an ongoing dialogue. After recent health troubles, Neth now spends more on certain items, like organic food, to improve his quality of life.

Finding the right place for money in your search for happiness is likely to evolve over time, too. Think about whether the way you’re deploying your cash aligns with your values. If not, you can always make changes to become happier and more confident in your finances.

