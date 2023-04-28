Smart Money: Money and Happiness: Building (and Buying) Happiness

Welcome to NerdWallet’s Smart Money podcast, where we answer your real-world money questions.

Turns out there is no shortcut to living a happier life — or one where money plays a more harmonious role in your happiness. Instead, commit to the long game. The hard work and daily practice of improving your life will pay off over time.

Like we discussed in the second episode of this series, start by going deep into your financial history. Understand the messages and attitudes around money that you were taught from a young age, and connect them to your money habits today. If you find that these behaviors or ways of viewing money aren’t serving you well, work to shift them.

At the same time, get clear on what your version of a “happy life” is. It could mean spending more time with your loved ones or in nature as you work to spark more moments of awe. While certain experiences are more likely to enrich your life, don’t forget the small, daily actions that will make you happier. That includes things like exercising, getting enough sleep and deepening the quality of your relationships. Then, think of money as a tool for your happiness. Once your base needs are met, you can find ways to channel your financial resources to create a better life. That might mean creating memories with your loved ones, buying that pair of hiking shoes so you can get out into nature or donating to causes that matter to you. Whatever you find makes you happiest, work to direct your money toward supporting it.

