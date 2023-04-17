Smart Money: Making Your Big Money Reset, With Jill Schlesinger

Welcome to NerdWallet’s Smart Money podcast, where we answer your real-world money questions.

This week’s episode is dedicated to a conversation with Jill Schlesinger, CBS business analyst, host of the “Jill on Money” podcast and author of “The Great Money Reset.”

Our take

To do a “great money reset” the right way, Jill Schlesinger suggests you start by taking stock of where you are now. That means listing out some numbers — like what assets you have and what debts you’re on the hook for. But you should also consider obligations to loved ones, like whether you promised to pay for your children’s education or are caring for a parent. You can change your life while still following through on commitments you’ve already made.

Documenting your current financial situation and where you want to be can be complicated and packed with details, so think about using a fun colored binder or dedicated notebook to track your journey.

Transforming your financial life might mean that you are earning less money or spending more at certain times in the process, so now is a good time to get deep into your spending habits. Think about what you’re spending money on, whether your spending aligns with your values and where you can cut back. If you find yourself making impulse purchases, take a moment to analyze the circumstances and feelings you experience. You might find that the purchase is just a coping mechanism. Realizing that can help you rework how you respond to certain situations.

And if your great money reset involves earning more money, be strategic about how you ask for a raise or shop around for a job that pays more. If you’re looking for a raise, know exactly what you want and understand whether now is a good time to ask, given the state of your company and broader macroeconomic conditions. Then, during the conversation, avoid getting too hotheaded if you meet resistance. Maintaining good relationships with your bosses and colleagues can help you later in your career if you find yourself working with them at a different organization.

