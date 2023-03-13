Smart Money: How COVID-19 Changed Our Finances — and Our Advice

The investing information provided on this page is for educational purposes only. NerdWallet does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it recommend or advise investors to buy or sell particular stocks, securities or other investments.

This week’s episode features a roundtable discussion of Nerds reflecting on the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic seemed to touch every corner of our lives and especially our finances. Some of today’s pressing economic issues, including inflation and the competitive housing market, have their roots in the pandemic, proving that COVID-19 isn’t finished with us yet.

In early 2020, Americans were able to save more money than ever thanks to government stimulus checks. However, spending levels today are lower than they were before the pandemic, partly because of the increased price of goods and services.

Massive unemployment was another product of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate hit 14.7% in April 2020 before coming down to 4.8% in September 2021. Now, the country has largely opened back up, and unemployment is lower than it has been in over 50 years.

The stock market plummeted in March 2020, taking many Americans’ retirement funds with it, but it recovered to hit a high in December 2021. As of the first quarter of 2023, though, the stock market remains below 2021 levels in response to the Federal Reserve’s efforts to fight inflation.

Those looking for a house today may come up empty-handed as the housing market remains impacted by the 3-year-old pandemic. When mortgage rates were below 3% from September 2020 to September 2021, a record low, many homeowners refinanced. But after the Fed raised interest rates eight times since the beginning of 2022, mortgage rates steadily increased, discouraging homeowners who locked in low interest rates a few years ago from putting their homes on the market. With fewer homes for sale, existing home prices remain high.

