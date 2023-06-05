Smart Money: Affording Hobbies, and Prioritizing Savings Goals

The investing information provided on this page is for educational purposes only. NerdWallet, Inc. does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it recommend or advise investors to buy or sell particular stocks, securities or other investments.

Welcome to NerdWallet’s Smart Money podcast, where we answer your real-world money questions.

This week’s episode starts with our tips about how to make hobbies more affordable.

Then we pivot to this week’s money question from Veronica:

"Good afternoon Nerds,

I am finally debt free, as a 40-year-old single female. My student loans were forgiven last year, through the expanded public student loan forgiveness program, and I was able to pay off the last of my credit card debt just last month (February 2023).

I live in a high cost of living area, and at some point, I would love to own a home. I feel like I am very "behind" in traditional life accomplishments (house, car, savings), so my question is what should I focus on next: saving for an emergency fund, a down payment, or retirement? I do not own a car, and do not need one. If I remain at my current job — I have been there over 18 years now — I am entitled to a pension, and I have some money in a 401K. My employer does not match, so I have not been putting a lot of money into that. I make about $110,000 per year. I currently have $8,000 in two separate savings accounts (one marked emergency/house and one marked travel/fun). My coworker told me I should just focus on the down payment, and that getting into a house is the most important thing to do next. Now that I have no debt, I am able to throw a good amount into savings, I guess I am just not sure what I should be saving for first.

If you need any more information, I am happy to provide anything that would be helpful.

Thank you in advance,

Veronica

p.s. I love your podcast!"

