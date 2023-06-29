Smart Money Podcast: IVF and the Future of Parenthood

Welcome to NerdWallet’s Smart Money podcast, where we answer your real-world money questions.

This week’s episode continues our Nerdy Deep Dive into the price of parenthood. This week we’re focusing on in vitro fertilization, or IVF.

We’ve come to the last episode of our series on the Price of Parenthood, and we’re diving into in vitro fertilization, or IVF. IVF is one of the most effective forms of assisted reproductive technology and is one possible solution for couples who are experiencing infertility or those opting for surrogacy. Research by the Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology found that more than 73,000 babies were born via IVF in 2020 in the U.S.

To learn more about the IVF journey, Ronita chats with Tess, a teacher who lives in New York. (Note that guest Tess is not the Tess in the byline.) Tess and her husband went through IVF after trying to conceive for some time, and she talks about how they made the decision. Tess’s journey is unique because she is an IVF baby herself, and she talks about how the procedure has changed since her mother went through it. Tess shares her own recent experience with IVF and how she sought support during this time. She also mentions the one thing she stopped doing to make the process easier mentally and emotionally.

Ronita changes gears to bring back Melissa Ellis from the last episode. Melissa is a certified financial planner and founder of Sapphire Wealth Planning in Overland Park, Kansas. Ronita and Melissa look at the cost of IVF, what payment options exist and questions to consider before starting the process.

Sean and Ronita wrap up the Price of Parenthood series by looking at what it means to become a parent today. And although the series looked at the price tags of adoption, egg freezing, IVF and raising a child, how these costs are all extremely personal. The duo then considers what it means to now have options to be a parent, often for those who thought they may never be able to or never had a choice in it.

