Smart Money Move: Joseph Wm Foran Grabs $99K Worth Of Matador Resources Stock

On May 6, a substantial insider purchase was made by Joseph Wm Foran, Chairman and CEO at Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Foran's recent purchase of 2,500 shares of Matador Resources, disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, reflects confidence in the company's potential. The total transaction value is $99,825.

The latest market snapshot at Tuesday morning reveals Matador Resources shares up by 0.45%, trading at $39.83.

Discovering Matador Resources: A Closer Look

Matador Resources Co is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. The majority of the company's assets are located in the United States, with an emphasis on oil and natural gas shale and other unconventional plays. Along with maintaining a portfolio of oil and natural gas properties, Matador works to identify and develop midstream opportunities that support and enhance its exploration and development business. The Company has two reportable business segments: exploration and production and midstream.

Matador Resources's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Revenue Growth: Matador Resources's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 28.12%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 41.43% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Matador Resources's EPS is significantly higher than the industry average. The company demonstrates a robust bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 1.92.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.62.

Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 5.32 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Matador Resources's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 1.34 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Matador Resources's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 3.22 is below the industry average, indicating that it may be relatively undervalued compared to peers.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

The Relevance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

Taking a closer look at transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, meticulously cataloged in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A signifies a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Matador Resources's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MTDR

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 UBS Initiates Coverage On Neutral Apr 2025 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for MTDR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.