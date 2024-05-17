Smart Money Is Betting Big In VKTX Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Viking Therapeutics. Our analysis of options history for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 45% of traders were bullish, while 36% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $78,002, and 9 were calls, valued at $1,174,199.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $68.0 and $130.0 for Viking Therapeutics, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Viking Therapeutics's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Viking Therapeutics's significant trades, within a strike price range of $68.0 to $130.0, over the past month.

Viking Therapeutics Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VKTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $10.4 $9.6 $9.7 $80.00 $582.0K 419 7 VKTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $6.5 $4.5 $6.5 $75.00 $110.5K 2.6K 184 VKTX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $6.3 $6.0 $6.3 $75.00 $107.1K 2.6K 355 VKTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $5.2 $4.9 $4.9 $80.00 $83.3K 2.2K 214 VKTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $6.5 $6.0 $6.4 $75.00 $81.2K 2.6K 483

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics Inc is a healthcare service provider. The company specializes in the area of biopharmaceutical development focused on metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's clinical program pipeline consists of VK2809, VK5211, VK0214 products. VK2809 and VK0214 are orally available, tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonists of the thyroid hormone receptor beta. VK5211 is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Viking Therapeutics, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Viking Therapeutics's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 1,399,686, the price of VKTX is down by -0.64%, reaching $68.62. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 68 days from now. Expert Opinions on Viking Therapeutics

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $108.66666666666667.

An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $90. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Truist Securities lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $120. Showing optimism, an analyst from Raymond James upgrades its rating to Strong Buy with a revised price target of $116.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Viking Therapeutics options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

