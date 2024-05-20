Smart Money Is Betting Big In UNH Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UNH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for UnitedHealth Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $28,250, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $499,210.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $455.0 to $560.0 for UnitedHealth Group over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for UnitedHealth Group options trades today is 73.0 with a total volume of 309.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for UnitedHealth Group's big money trades within a strike price range of $455.0 to $560.0 over the last 30 days.

UnitedHealth Group 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/24/24 $69.2 $67.4 $68.08 $455.00 $142.8K 272 7 UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $31.0 $28.35 $30.5 $560.00 $122.0K 59 41 UNH CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/24/24 $68.35 $67.55 $67.95 $455.00 $108.5K 272 124 UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/14/24 $11.65 $9.85 $11.4 $520.00 $37.6K 62 35 UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/14/24 $8.8 $8.6 $8.8 $525.00 $30.8K 22 36

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers, providing medical benefits to about 53 million members globally, including 5 million outside the U.S. as of mid-2023. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in managed care. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's continued investments in its Optum franchises have created a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from medical and pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

In light of the recent options history for UnitedHealth Group, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of UnitedHealth Group With a trading volume of 588,710, the price of UNH is down by -0.7%, reaching $520.94. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 53 days from now.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for UnitedHealth Group with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.