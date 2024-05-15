Smart Money Is Betting Big In SLB Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Schlumberger.

Looking at options history for Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $61,478 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $431,065.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $60.0 for Schlumberger over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Schlumberger stands at 1329.67, with a total volume reaching 3,123.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Schlumberger, situated within the strike price corridor from $35.0 to $60.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Schlumberger Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SLB CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $0.64 $0.6 $0.64 $60.00 $128.0K 3.6K 2.0K SLB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.7 $4.55 $4.55 $52.50 $121.4K 503 267 SLB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $4.0 $3.9 $3.9 $45.00 $42.1K 732 118 SLB CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $8.1 $8.0 $8.1 $40.00 $40.5K 338 61 SLB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $12.95 $11.95 $12.95 $40.00 $38.8K 165 30

About Schlumberger

SLB is the largest oilfield service firm in the world, with expertise in myriad disciplines, including reservoir performance, well construction, production enhancement, and more recently, digital solutions. It maintains a reputation as one of the industry's leading innovators, which has earned it dominant share in numerous end markets.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Schlumberger, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Schlumberger Trading volume stands at 4,678,691, with SLB's price down by -0.66%, positioned at $48.3. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 65 days. Expert Opinions on Schlumberger

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $64.0.

An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Schlumberger, which currently sits at a price target of $65. An analyst from Wells Fargo has revised its rating downward to Equal-Weight, adjusting the price target to $53. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Buy rating on Schlumberger with a target price of $63. An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on Schlumberger, maintaining a target price of $62. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Positive rating for Schlumberger, targeting a price of $77.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

