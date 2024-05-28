Smart Money Is Betting Big In ROKU Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Roku. Our analysis of options history for Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 44% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $612,535, and 6 were calls, valued at $275,884.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $50.0 to $70.0 for Roku over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Roku's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Roku's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $70.0 in the last 30 days.

Roku 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ROKU PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.55 $10.35 $10.4 $50.00 $520.0K 430 510 ROKU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $14.4 $14.2 $14.35 $50.00 $71.7K 559 71 ROKU PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $15.65 $15.5 $15.65 $70.00 $61.0K 1.0K 42 ROKU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $7.3 $7.2 $7.25 $65.00 $58.0K 1.7K 82 ROKU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.85 $5.75 $5.77 $70.00 $46.1K 1.0K 111

About Roku

Roku enables consumers to stream television programming. It has more than 80 million streaming households and provided well over 100 billion streaming hours in 2023. Roku is the top streaming operating system in the US, reaching more than half of broadband households, according to the company. Roku's OS is built into streaming devices and televisions that Roku sells and on connected televisions from other manufacturers that license Roku's name and software. Roku also operates the Roku Channel, a free, ad-supported streaming television platform that offers a mix of on-demand and live television programming. Roku generates revenue primarily from selling devices, licensing, and advertising, and it receives fees from subscription streaming platforms that sell subscriptions through Roku.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Roku, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Roku With a volume of 1,145,218, the price of ROKU is up 0.16% at $56.85. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 58 days. What The Experts Say On Roku

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $74.8.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Positive rating for Roku, targeting a price of $80. In a positive move, an analyst from Seaport Global has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $74. An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Roku, which currently sits at a price target of $70. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $100. An analyst from Jefferies has revised its rating downward to Underperform, adjusting the price target to $50.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Roku options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

