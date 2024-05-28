Smart Money Is Betting Big In NVAX Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Novavax. Our analysis of options history for Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 58% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $439,038, and 10 were calls, valued at $511,540.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $20.0 for Novavax over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Novavax's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Novavax's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $5.0 to $20.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Novavax Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVAX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $7.9 $7.9 $7.9 $20.00 $411.7K 0 521 NVAX CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $4.5 $4.15 $4.5 $10.00 $90.0K 3.3K 309 NVAX CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $7.0 $6.65 $7.0 $7.50 $69.3K 1.4K 135 NVAX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $6.55 $6.35 $6.55 $10.00 $65.5K 9.6K 100 NVAX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $1.37 $0.93 $1.12 $16.50 $56.0K 537 0

About Novavax

Novavax Inc is a biotechnology company that develops vaccines. The company works in the clinical stage of development with a focus on delivering novel products that prevent a broad range of diseases. Novavax works together with its wholly owned Swedish subsidiary to produce vaccine candidates to respond to both known and emerging disease threats. The company believes its vaccine technology has the potential to be applied broadly to a wide variety of human infectious diseases. The Company manages its business as one operating segment, the development and commercialization of vaccines. The company generates maximum revenue from Europe.

In light of the recent options history for Novavax, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Novavax Trading volume stands at 8,927,398, with NVAX's price down by -10.16%, positioned at $13.93. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 70 days. Expert Opinions on Novavax

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $17.5.

An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $19. An analyst from B. Riley Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Novavax, which currently sits at a price target of $29. An analyst from TD Cowen persists with their Hold rating on Novavax, maintaining a target price of $10. An analyst from B of A Securities has elevated its stance to Neutral, setting a new price target at $12.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

