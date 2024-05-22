Smart Money Is Betting Big In NTES Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on NetEase.

Looking at options history for NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 25% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $251,210 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $163,547.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $85.0 to $100.0 for NetEase over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for NetEase's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across NetEase's significant trades, within a strike price range of $85.0 to $100.0, over the past month.

NetEase Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NTES PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $7.1 $5.5 $5.7 $85.00 $114.0K 169 200 NTES CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $5.8 $5.5 $5.8 $98.00 $58.0K 10 100 NTES CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $5.9 $5.4 $5.7 $98.00 $54.7K 10 200 NTES PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $5.1 $4.9 $5.1 $90.00 $50.9K 270 103 NTES PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $5.0 $5.0 $5.0 $98.00 $50.0K 0 100

About NetEase

NetEase, which started on an internet portal service in 1997, is a leading online services provider in China. Its key services include online/mobile games, cloud music, media, advertising, email, live streaming, online education, and e-commerce. The company develops and operates some of the China's most popular PC client and mobile games, and it partners with global leading game developers, such as Blizzard Entertainment and Mojang (a Microsoft subsidiary).

Having examined the options trading patterns of NetEase, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is NetEase Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 1,589,628, the NTES's price is down by -0.55%, now at $98.36. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 1 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for NetEase

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $126.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from HSBC keeps a Buy rating on NetEase with a target price of $126.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

