Smart Money Is Betting Big In NFLX Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in NFLX usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 91 extraordinary options activities for Netflix. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 40% leaning bullish and 29% bearish. Among these notable options, 56 are puts, totaling $4,182,211, and 35 are calls, amounting to $1,748,312.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $310.0 to $930.0 for Netflix during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Netflix options trades today is 469.26 with a total volume of 11,172.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Netflix's big money trades within a strike price range of $310.0 to $930.0 over the last 30 days.

Netflix 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NFLX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $24.5 $19.5 $22.1 $450.00 $442.0K 790 204 NFLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $25.25 $24.25 $25.25 $900.00 $353.5K 334 141 NFLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $34.55 $32.6 $34.55 $500.00 $158.9K 455 147 NFLX PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $66.4 $65.8 $65.8 $500.00 $131.6K 95 29 NFLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $89.2 $87.8 $87.8 $660.00 $114.1K 354 13

About Netflix

Netflix's relatively simple business model involves only one business, its streaming service. It has the biggest television entertainment subscriber base in both the United States and the collective international market, with almost 250 million subscribers globally. Netflix has exposure to nearly the entire global population outside of China. The firm has traditionally avoided live programming or sports content, instead focusing on on-demand access to episodic television, movies, and documentaries. The firm recently began introducing ad-supported subscription plans, giving the firm exposure to the advertising market in addition to the subscription fees that have historically accounted for nearly all its revenue.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Netflix, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Netflix With a trading volume of 2,731,655, the price of NFLX is down by -0.48%, reaching $613.66. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 64 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Netflix

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $641.0.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Wedbush lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $725. An analyst from Benchmark has revised its rating downward to Sell, adjusting the price target to $440. An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Neutral rating on Netflix, maintaining a target price of $540. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Guggenheim continues to hold a Buy rating for Netflix, targeting a price of $700. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Pivotal Research continues to hold a Buy rating for Netflix, targeting a price of $800.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Netflix with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.