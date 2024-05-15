Smart Money Is Betting Big In MRNA Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Moderna.

Looking at options history for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) we detected 17 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $635,317 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $600,368.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $100.0 and $175.0 for Moderna, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Moderna's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Moderna's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $100.0 to $175.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Moderna Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRNA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/28/24 $7.05 $7.0 $7.0 $125.00 $363.3K 0 519 MRNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/17/24 $24.45 $22.75 $23.6 $104.00 $136.8K 159 79 MRNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $4.65 $4.6 $4.6 $145.00 $98.4K 11.4K 293 MRNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/28/24 $8.95 $8.65 $8.91 $128.00 $89.2K 0 100 MRNA CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $15.35 $14.8 $14.8 $175.00 $81.4K 0 61

About Moderna

Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010 and had its initial public offering in December 2018. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its COVID-19 vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020. Moderna had 39 mRNA development candidates in clinical trials as of mid-2023. Programs span a wide range of therapeutic areas, including infectious disease, oncology, cardiovascular disease, and rare genetic diseases.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Moderna, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Moderna Currently trading with a volume of 1,671,221, the MRNA's price is up by 0.02%, now at $128.34. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 78 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Moderna options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.