Smart Money Is Betting Big In HOOD Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Robinhood Markets.

Looking at options history for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 7% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $72,176 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $578,340.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $4.0 to $22.0 for Robinhood Markets during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Robinhood Markets stands at 13730.45, with a total volume reaching 16,042.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Robinhood Markets, situated within the strike price corridor from $4.0 to $22.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Robinhood Markets 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/17/24 $1.05 $0.78 $0.95 $17.50 $164.4K 8.1K 1.9K HOOD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/17/24 $1.29 $1.28 $1.28 $17.00 $79.8K 10.8K 1.5K HOOD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $0.38 $0.36 $0.37 $22.00 $52.8K 8.7K 1.4K HOOD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/17/24 $0.93 $0.92 $0.93 $17.50 $50.0K 8.1K 2.5K HOOD PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $2.92 $2.91 $2.92 $19.00 $37.3K 1.0K 195

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Inc is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology. Its vertically integrated platform has enabled the introduction of new products and services such as cryptocurrency trading, dividend reinvestment, fractional shares, recurring investments, and IPO Access. It earns transaction-based revenues from routing user orders for options, equities, and cryptocurrencies to market makers when a routed order is executed.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Robinhood Markets, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Robinhood Markets Trading volume stands at 11,133,038, with HOOD's price up by 0.78%, positioned at $18.16. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 77 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

