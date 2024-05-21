Smart Money Is Betting Big In DOCN Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE:DOCN).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DOCN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for DigitalOcean Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 75%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $26,180, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $289,388.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $30.0 to $45.0 for DigitalOcean Holdings over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for DigitalOcean Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across DigitalOcean Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $30.0 to $45.0, over the past month.

DigitalOcean Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DOCN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $9.1 $9.0 $9.1 $30.00 $62.7K 6.1K 402 DOCN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $9.2 $9.1 $9.1 $30.00 $45.8K 6.1K 150 DOCN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $9.1 $9.0 $9.0 $30.00 $45.2K 6.1K 100 DOCN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $9.6 $9.1 $9.1 $30.00 $44.5K 6.1K 150 DOCN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $9.3 $9.0 $9.0 $30.00 $36.0K 6.1K 50

About DigitalOcean Holdings

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc is a cloud computing platform offering on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups and small and medium-sized businesses. The customers use the platform for a wide range of cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, and managed services, among many others. The group has a business presence in North America, Europe, Asia and Other countries.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding DigitalOcean Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of DigitalOcean Holdings With a volume of 257,049, the price of DOCN is up 1.19% at $38.23. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 72 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for DigitalOcean Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.