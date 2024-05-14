Smart Money Is Betting Big In CLSK Options

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in CLSK often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for Cleanspark. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 61% bullish and 30% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $42,000, and 12 calls, totaling $604,480.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $10.0 and $30.0 for Cleanspark, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Cleanspark's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Cleanspark's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $10.0 to $30.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Cleanspark Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLSK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.4 $8.2 $8.4 $20.00 $100.8K 4.9K 141 CLSK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $0.25 $0.2 $0.2 $30.00 $73.4K 6.9K 3.7K CLSK CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $4.9 $4.7 $4.79 $20.00 $67.5K 9.8K 305 CLSK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.1 $2.95 $3.1 $30.00 $62.0K 2.5K 208 CLSK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.1 $2.95 $3.1 $30.00 $62.0K 2.5K 208

About Cleanspark

Cleanspark Inc is a bitcoin mining company. Through CleanSpark, Inc., and the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, the company mines bitcoin. The company entered the bitcoin mining industry through its acquisition of ATL. Bitcoin mining is the sole reportable segment of the company.

In light of the recent options history for Cleanspark, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Cleanspark Trading volume stands at 14,705,146, with CLSK's price down by -2.7%, positioned at $15.13. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 85 days. Expert Opinions on Cleanspark

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $26.5.

In a cautious move, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $27. An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $27. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Chardan Capital continues to hold a Buy rating for Cleanspark, targeting a price of $26. An analyst from Chardan Capital persists with their Buy rating on Cleanspark, maintaining a target price of $26.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Cleanspark with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

