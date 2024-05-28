Smart Money Is Betting Big In BABA Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Alibaba Gr Hldgs.

Looking at options history for Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA) we detected 48 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 31% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $470,298 and 39, calls, for a total amount of $2,790,680.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $55.0 and $145.0 for Alibaba Gr Hldgs, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Alibaba Gr Hldgs's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Alibaba Gr Hldgs's whale activity within a strike price range from $55.0 to $145.0 in the last 30 days.

Alibaba Gr Hldgs 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $3.65 $3.55 $3.58 $85.00 $278.3K 6.2K 990 BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $3.65 $3.5 $3.51 $85.00 $199.4K 6.2K 4.1K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $3.55 $3.5 $3.5 $85.00 $172.0K 6.2K 4.6K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $3.6 $3.55 $3.55 $85.00 $166.9K 6.2K 2.4K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.75 $10.7 $10.7 $100.00 $107.0K 10.0K 179

About Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume. It operates China's online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). The China commerce retail division is the most valuable cash flow-generating business at Alibaba. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesale, international commerce retail/wholesale, local consumer services, cloud computing, digital media and entertainment platforms, Cainiao logistics services, and innovation initiatives/other.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Alibaba Gr Hldgs, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Alibaba Gr Hldgs Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 6,954,232, the BABA's price is down by -1.1%, now at $80.37. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 72 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Alibaba Gr Hldgs

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $106.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Alibaba Gr Hldgs with a target price of $107. In a cautious move, an analyst from Benchmark downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $118. An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Alibaba Gr Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $103. An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Alibaba Gr Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $92. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Buy rating on Alibaba Gr Hldgs with a target price of $110.

