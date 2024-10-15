Smart Money Is Betting Big In Zscaler Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ZS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Zscaler.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $201,204, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $413,231.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $100.0 to $250.0 for Zscaler over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Zscaler's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Zscaler's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

Zscaler 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZS CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $34.5 $33.45 $33.82 $165.00 $77.7K 253 23 ZS PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $11.6 $11.1 $11.1 $190.00 $66.6K 490 96 ZS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $11.15 $10.9 $11.15 $190.00 $66.5K 490 58 ZS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $9.75 $9.5 $9.5 $210.00 $57.2K 715 52 ZS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $98.6 $95.35 $96.67 $100.00 $48.3K 5 6

About Zscaler

Zscaler is a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, firm focusing on providing cloud-native cybersecurity solutions to primarily enterprise customers. Zscaler's offerings can be broadly partitioned into Zscaler Internet Access, which provides secure access to external applications, and Zscaler Private Access, which provides secure access to internal applications. The firm is headquartered in San Jose, California, and went public in 2018.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Zscaler, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Zscaler Standing Right Now? With a volume of 808,100, the price of ZS is down -0.37% at $196.01. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 41 days. Expert Opinions on Zscaler

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $205.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Zscaler, maintaining a target price of $230. * An analyst from Exane BNP Paribas downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $180.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Zscaler with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.