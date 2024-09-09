Smart Money Is Betting Big In Zillow Gr Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Zillow Gr.

Looking at options history for Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:Z) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 22% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 11% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $126,857 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $245,714.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $25.0 to $70.0 for Zillow Gr over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Zillow Gr's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Zillow Gr's whale trades within a strike price range from $25.0 to $70.0 in the last 30 days.

Zillow Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume Z CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.47 $1.25 $1.41 $70.00 $80.9K 15.3K 893 Z CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $2.37 $2.36 $2.36 $65.00 $59.0K 5.9K 288 Z PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $3.7 $3.55 $3.62 $50.00 $39.0K 3.4K 1.1K Z CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $1.48 $1.25 $1.38 $70.00 $37.9K 15.3K 319 Z CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $5.45 $5.3 $5.35 $65.00 $36.3K 439 0

About Zillow Gr

Zillow Group Inc is an Internet-based real estate company that offers its customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting, or financing with transparency and ease The group works with real estate agents, brokers, builders, property managers, and landlords to pair technology with top-notch service. The group has brands such as Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy, Hotpads, Zillow Rentals, Zillow Home Loans, ShowingTime, Follow Up Boss, Aryeo and others.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Zillow Gr, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Zillow Gr Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 964,714, the Z's price is up by 0.39%, now at $53.53. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 51 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Zillow Gr options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.