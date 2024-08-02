Smart Money Is Betting Big In Zillow Gr Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:Z), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in Z usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Zillow Gr. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 30% leaning bullish and 60% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $840,912, and 5 are calls, amounting to $219,920.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $40.0 to $50.0 for Zillow Gr during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Zillow Gr's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Zillow Gr's significant trades, within a strike price range of $40.0 to $50.0, over the past month.

Zillow Gr 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume Z PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $3.4 $3.3 $3.3 $44.00 $363.2K 289 1.3K Z PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $4.65 $4.6 $4.65 $45.00 $232.9K 163 0 Z PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/13/24 $5.1 $3.95 $3.95 $43.00 $145.2K 0 368 Z CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $6.9 $6.8 $6.8 $45.00 $67.3K 14.1K 149 Z PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $7.1 $6.15 $7.05 $50.00 $60.6K 1.4K 86

About Zillow Gr

Zillow Group Inc is an Internet-based real estate company that offers its customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting, or financing with transparency and ease The group works with real estate agents, brokers, builders, property managers, and landlords to pair technology with top-notch service. The group has brands such as Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy, Hotpads, Zillow Rentals, Zillow Home Loans, ShowingTime, Follow Up Boss, Aryeo and others.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Zillow Gr, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Zillow Gr Trading volume stands at 3,006,872, with Z's price down by -2.79%, positioned at $44.29. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 5 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Zillow Gr, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.