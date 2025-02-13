Smart Money Is Betting Big In ZETA Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Zeta Global Holdings (NYSE:ZETA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ZETA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Zeta Global Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 62%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $200,000, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $244,229.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $25.0 for Zeta Global Holdings over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Zeta Global Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Zeta Global Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $15.0 to $25.0 in the last 30 days.

Zeta Global Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZETA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.5 $7.4 $7.5 $25.00 $112.5K 1.5K 150 ZETA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $3.1 $2.85 $3.1 $25.00 $105.4K 8.4K 2.6K ZETA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/07/25 $3.2 $2.85 $3.19 $23.50 $63.3K 457 200 ZETA CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/28/25 $2.5 $2.4 $2.4 $25.00 $48.0K 982 210 ZETA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.5 $2.25 $2.5 $15.00 $37.5K 6.7K 100

About Zeta Global Holdings

Zeta Global Holdings Corp is an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software. It serves enterprise customers across multiple industries, including financial services, insurance, telecommunications, automotive, travel and hospitality, and retail. Its Zeta Marketing Platform, or ZMP, is an omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. The ZMP can analyze billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Zeta Global Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Zeta Global Holdings Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 1,405,044, with ZETA's price up by 9.06%, positioned at $23.24. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 12 days. What The Experts Say On Zeta Global Holdings

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $43.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

