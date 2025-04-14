Smart Money Is Betting Big In XYZ Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Block.

Looking at options history for Block (NYSE:XYZ) we detected 22 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 31% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $424,954 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $914,642.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $47.5 and $135.0 for Block, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Block stands at 1377.73, with a total volume reaching 3,960.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Block, situated within the strike price corridor from $47.5 to $135.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Block Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XYZ CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $9.25 $8.9 $9.1 $55.00 $172.9K 1.4K 190 XYZ CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $7.9 $7.7 $7.9 $50.00 $137.4K 473 222 XYZ CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $9.45 $9.05 $9.25 $80.00 $134.1K 1.0K 145 XYZ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/25/25 $1.33 $1.32 $1.32 $52.00 $100.4K 1.0K 763 XYZ CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $8.55 $8.2 $8.3 $55.00 $99.6K 1.4K 325

About Block

Founded in 2009, Block provides payment services to merchants, along with related services. The company also launched Cash App, a person-to-person payment network. In 2024, Square's payment volume was almost USD 250 million.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Block, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Block

With a volume of 4,114,493, the price of XYZ is up 1.45% at $54.72.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 17 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Block

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $77.2.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for XYZ

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage On In-Line Apr 2025 Baird Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Upgrades Equal-Weight Overweight

