Smart Money Is Betting Big In XOM Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with XOM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Exxon Mobil.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 15% bullish and 69%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $59,520, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $405,340.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $80.0 and $115.0 for Exxon Mobil, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Exxon Mobil's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Exxon Mobil's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $80.0 to $115.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Exxon Mobil Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $26.95 $26.3 $26.3 $80.00 $65.7K 77 0 XOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $1.53 $1.52 $1.52 $115.00 $48.9K 7.9K 338 XOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $9.55 $9.5 $9.5 $100.00 $38.0K 719 40 XOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $1.23 $1.22 $1.22 $107.00 $36.6K 3.0K 1.5K XOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $1.17 $1.17 $1.17 $107.00 $35.1K 3.0K 821

About Exxon Mobil

ExxonMobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil worldwide. In 2023, it produced 2.4 million barrels of liquids and 7.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At the end of 2023, reserves were 16.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 66% of which were liquids. The company is one of the world's largest refiners, with a total global refining capacity of 4.5 million barrels of oil per day, and is one of the world's largest manufacturers of commodity and specialty chemicals.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Exxon Mobil, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Exxon Mobil's Current Market Status

With a volume of 4,075,132, the price of XOM is up 1.3% at $105.97.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 85 days.

What The Experts Say On Exxon Mobil

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $121.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Exxon Mobil, which currently sits at a price target of $130. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Scotiabank keeps a Sector Outperform rating on Exxon Mobil with a target price of $115. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Sector Perform rating on Exxon Mobil with a target price of $105. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Exxon Mobil with a target price of $127. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Exxon Mobil with a target price of $131.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for XOM

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform Sector Perform May 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight

