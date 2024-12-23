Smart Money Is Betting Big In XOM Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with XOM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Exxon Mobil.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 22% bullish and 22%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $141,045, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $265,371.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $42.5 and $115.0 for Exxon Mobil, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Exxon Mobil's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Exxon Mobil's whale activity within a strike price range from $42.5 to $115.0 in the last 30 days.

Exxon Mobil Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $5.5 $5.35 $5.5 $105.00 $100.1K 2.6K 186 XOM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $65.25 $61.1 $63.13 $42.50 $63.1K 3 0 XOM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $7.0 $6.9 $6.95 $110.00 $49.3K 16.0K 58 XOM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $8.1 $7.95 $8.02 $100.00 $40.1K 837 50 XOM PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $7.05 $6.9 $6.92 $110.00 $34.6K 16.0K 52

About Exxon Mobil

ExxonMobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2023, it produced 2.4 million barrels of liquids and 7.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At the end of 2023, reserves were 16.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 66% of which were liquids. The company is one of the world's largest refiners with a total global refining capacity of 4.5 million barrels of oil per day and is one of the world's largest manufacturers of commodity and specialty chemicals.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Exxon Mobil, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Exxon Mobil Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 1,980,999, with XOM's price down by -0.4%, positioned at $105.45. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 39 days. Expert Opinions on Exxon Mobil

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $123.2.

* An analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its action to Sector Perform with a price target of $115. * An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Sector Perform rating on Exxon Mobil, maintaining a target price of $115. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on Exxon Mobil, maintaining a target price of $127. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Exxon Mobil with a target price of $125. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Neutral rating for Exxon Mobil, targeting a price of $134.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

