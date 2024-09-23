Smart Money Is Betting Big In WULF Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with WULF, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 options trades for TeraWulf.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 86% bullish and 6%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $100,000, and 14, calls, for a total amount of $1,988,991.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $2.0 to $10.0 for TeraWulf over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for TeraWulf's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across TeraWulf's significant trades, within a strike price range of $2.0 to $10.0, over the past month.

TeraWulf Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WULF CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.7 $1.6 $1.61 $4.00 $700.3K 24.6K 4.5K WULF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $0.35 $0.3 $0.35 $10.00 $255.2K 8.1K 12.1K WULF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $1.1 $1.0 $1.08 $4.00 $216.0K 1.5K 2.1K WULF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $0.35 $0.3 $0.35 $10.00 $168.3K 8.1K 4.8K WULF CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $0.25 $0.15 $0.2 $6.00 $151.9K 12.1K 10.2K

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc is a digital asset technology company that is engaged in digital infrastructure and sustainable energy development. The company's primary focus is supporting environmentally conscious bitcoin mining operations by developing and operating facilities within the United States. The company's bitcoin mining facilities are powered by clean, affordable, and reliable energy sources. The company's primary source of revenue stems from the mining of bitcoin conducted at the company's mining facility sites. Additionally, the company occasionally generates revenue through the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities.

Having examined the options trading patterns of TeraWulf, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is TeraWulf Standing Right Now? With a volume of 23,817,927, the price of WULF is up 8.44% at $4.88. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 49 days. What The Experts Say On TeraWulf

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $7.333333333333333.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

