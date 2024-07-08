Smart Money Is Betting Big In WULF Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on TeraWulf.

Looking at options history for TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 28% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $162,855 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $643,872.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $2.5 to $10.0 for TeraWulf over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for TeraWulf's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of TeraWulf's whale trades within a strike price range from $2.5 to $10.0 in the last 30 days.

TeraWulf Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WULF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $0.95 $0.9 $0.95 $9.00 $190.4K 11.7K 674 WULF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $1.05 $0.95 $0.95 $5.50 $85.5K 9.9K 653 WULF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $1.65 $1.6 $1.65 $7.00 $82.5K 471 504 WULF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $1.9 $1.8 $1.8 $4.00 $72.4K 7.2K 167 WULF CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/19/24 $0.95 $0.85 $0.9 $5.00 $45.0K 7.4K 30

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc is a digital asset technology company that is engaged in digital infrastructure and sustainable energy development. The company's primary focus is supporting environmentally conscious bitcoin mining operations by developing and operating facilities within the United States. The company's bitcoin mining facilities are powered by clean, affordable, and reliable energy sources. The company's primary source of revenue stems from the mining of bitcoin conducted at the company's mining facility sites. Additionally, the company occasionally generates revenue through the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities.

In light of the recent options history for TeraWulf, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is TeraWulf Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 5,908,022, the price of WULF is up by 3.49%, reaching $5.78. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 35 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About TeraWulf

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $7.2.

An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on TeraWulf, which currently sits at a price target of $10. An analyst from Roth MKM downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $6. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Roth MKM continues to hold a Buy rating for TeraWulf, targeting a price of $6. An analyst from B. Riley Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on TeraWulf, which currently sits at a price target of $6. In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $7.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

