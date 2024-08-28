Smart Money Is Betting Big In WOLF Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Wolfspeed.

Looking at options history for Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) we detected 16 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 31% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 43% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $842,856 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $301,750.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $5.0 to $60.0 for Wolfspeed over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Wolfspeed's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Wolfspeed's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $5.0 to $60.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Wolfspeed Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WOLF CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $1.85 $1.65 $1.67 $20.00 $183.7K 300 1.1K WOLF PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $19.9 $19.2 $19.47 $30.00 $138.2K 422 71 WOLF PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $14.3 $14.1 $14.19 $25.00 $113.5K 6.8K 80 WOLF PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $10.7 $10.3 $10.4 $20.00 $104.0K 4.6K 100 WOLF PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $9.6 $9.5 $9.5 $20.00 $95.0K 305 100

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed Inc is involved in the manufacturing of wide bandgap semiconductors. It is focused on silicon carbide and gallium nitride materials and devices for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. The company serves applications such as transportation, power supplies, inverters, and wireless systems. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from Europe and the rest from the United States, China, Hong Kong, Asia Pacific, and other regions.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Wolfspeed, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Wolfspeed Trading volume stands at 4,902,341, with WOLF's price down by -13.47%, positioned at $10.6. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 61 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Wolfspeed

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $15.6.

An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Wolfspeed, which currently sits at a price target of $16. In a cautious move, an analyst from New Street Research downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $18. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Wolfspeed, targeting a price of $15. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Underperform rating for Wolfspeed, targeting a price of $15. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Deutsche Bank continues to hold a Hold rating for Wolfspeed, targeting a price of $14.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Wolfspeed options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.