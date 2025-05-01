Smart Money Is Betting Big In WMT Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Walmart. Our analysis of options history for Walmart (NYSE:WMT) revealed 15 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 60% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 9 were puts, with a value of $358,982, and 6 were calls, valued at $351,002.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $58.33 and $150.0 for Walmart, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Walmart's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Walmart's whale activity within a strike price range from $58.33 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

Walmart Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $39.45 $39.15 $39.4 $58.33 $165.4K 660 42 WMT PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $4.25 $4.1 $4.19 $87.50 $83.8K 2.2K 230 WMT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $54.5 $51.85 $52.61 $150.00 $52.6K 0 20 WMT CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $5.4 $5.35 $5.35 $97.50 $42.8K 548 102 WMT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/30/25 $5.15 $5.05 $5.1 $95.00 $40.2K 141 256

About Walmart

Walmart serves as a leading retailer in the United States, with its strategy predicated on superior operating efficiency and offering the lowest priced goods to consumers to drive robust store traffic and product turnover. Walmart augmented its low-price business strategy by offering a convenient one-stop shopping destination with the opening of its first supercenter in 1988.Today, Walmart operates over 4,600 stores in the United States (5,200 including Sam's Club) and over 10,000 locations globally. Walmart generated over $460 billion in domestic namesake sales in fiscal 2025, with Sam's Club contributing another $90 billion to the company's top line. Internationally, Walmart generated $120 billion in sales. The retailer serves around 270 million customers globally each week.

Walmart's Current Market Status

With a volume of 4,738,256, the price of WMT is up 0.1% at $97.35.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days.

Expert Opinions on Walmart

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $101.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Walmart, which currently sits at a price target of $115. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Raymond James continues to hold a Outperform rating for Walmart, targeting a price of $105. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for Walmart, targeting a price of $95. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Hold rating on Walmart with a target price of $91. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on Walmart with a target price of $100.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Walmart options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for WMT

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Mizuho Initiates Coverage On Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for WMT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.