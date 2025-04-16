Smart Money Is Betting Big In WMT Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Walmart. Our analysis of options history for Walmart (NYSE:WMT) revealed 41 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 51% of traders were bullish, while 39% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 26 were puts, with a value of $1,839,014, and 15 were calls, valued at $986,532.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $60.0 and $105.0 for Walmart, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Walmart's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Walmart's whale trades within a strike price range from $60.0 to $105.0 in the last 30 days.

Walmart Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WMT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/23/25 $0.94 $0.74 $0.8 $80.00 $475.6K 724 5.8K WMT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $6.8 $6.65 $6.8 $85.00 $144.8K 577 214 WMT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.2 $7.15 $7.15 $90.00 $143.0K 4.3K 284 WMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $3.9 $3.85 $3.9 $100.00 $138.8K 5.2K 2.1K WMT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $6.3 $6.2 $6.2 $90.00 $124.0K 12.7K 931

About Walmart

Walmart serves as a leading retailer in the United States, with its strategy predicated on superior operating efficiency and offering the lowest priced goods to consumers to drive robust store traffic and product turnover. Walmart augmented its low-price business strategy by offering a convenient one-stop shopping destination with the opening of its first supercenter in 1988.Today, Walmart operates over 4,600 stores in the United States (5,200 including Sam's Club) and over 10,000 locations globally. Walmart generated over $460 billion in domestic namesake sales in fiscal 2025, with Sam's Club contributing another $90 billion to the company's top line. Internationally, Walmart generated $120 billion in sales. The retailer serves around 270 million customers globally each week.

In light of the recent options history for Walmart, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Walmart

Currently trading with a volume of 10,359,234, the WMT's price is down by -3.1%, now at $91.05.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 29 days.

Expert Opinions on Walmart

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $98.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Walmart, which currently sits at a price target of $91. * An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Walmart, which currently sits at a price target of $95. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Walmart, which currently sits at a price target of $110. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Hold rating for Walmart, targeting a price of $93. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Raymond James continues to hold a Outperform rating for Walmart, targeting a price of $105.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Walmart options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for WMT

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Mizuho Initiates Coverage On Outperform

