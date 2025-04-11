Smart Money Is Betting Big In WMT Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Walmart.

Looking at options history for Walmart (NYSE:WMT) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $285,450 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $290,238.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $90.0 for Walmart over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Walmart options trades today is 3631.25 with a total volume of 1,765.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Walmart's big money trades within a strike price range of $85.0 to $90.0 over the last 30 days.

Walmart 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/02/25 $5.1 $4.9 $5.1 $89.00 $101.9K 824 404 WMT CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/02/25 $4.6 $4.5 $4.5 $89.00 $90.0K 824 200 WMT PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $8.1 $8.1 $8.1 $90.00 $81.0K 2.0K 106 WMT PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $6.2 $6.1 $6.17 $85.00 $61.7K 870 218 WMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $8.95 $8.7 $8.85 $85.00 $57.5K 2.5K 65

About Walmart

Walmart serves as a leading retailer in the United States, with its strategy predicated on superior operating efficiency and offering the lowest priced goods to consumers to drive robust store traffic and product turnover. Walmart augmented its low-price business strategy by offering a convenient one-stop shopping destination with the opening of its first supercenter in 1988.Today, Walmart operates over 4,600 stores in the United States (5,200 including Sam's Club) and over 10,000 locations globally. Walmart generated over $460 billion in domestic namesake sales in fiscal 2025, with Sam's Club contributing another $90 billion to the company's top line. Internationally, Walmart generated $120 billion in sales. The retailer serves around 270 million customers globally each week.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Walmart, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Walmart's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 5,144,214, the price of WMT is up by 1.19%, reaching $91.69.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 34 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Walmart

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $105.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Raymond James keeps a Outperform rating on Walmart with a target price of $105. * An analyst from Mizuho has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $105. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Walmart, targeting a price of $115. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Hold rating for Walmart, targeting a price of $91. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Walmart, targeting a price of $110.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for WMT

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Mizuho Initiates Coverage On Outperform

