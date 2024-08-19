Smart Money Is Betting Big In WFC Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with WFC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Wells Fargo.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 72% bullish and 18%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $77,200, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $699,374.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $40.0 and $60.0 for Wells Fargo, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Wells Fargo stands at 6843.64, with a total volume reaching 3,304.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Wells Fargo, situated within the strike price corridor from $40.0 to $60.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Wells Fargo Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $9.25 $9.15 $9.25 $50.00 $271.9K 3.1K 896 WFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $5.55 $5.45 $5.55 $57.50 $120.9K 42 220 WFC PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.96 $1.93 $1.93 $52.50 $77.2K 14.9K 403 WFC CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $3.6 $3.55 $3.6 $60.00 $63.0K 9.8K 207 WFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/23/24 $3.4 $3.25 $3.37 $53.00 $50.5K 1.1K 151

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $1.9 trillion in balance sheet assets. The company has four primary segments: consumer banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management. It is almost entirely focused on the U.S.

In light of the recent options history for Wells Fargo, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Wells Fargo With a volume of 3,990,313, the price of WFC is up 1.42% at $56.12. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 53 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Wells Fargo

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $68.0.

An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Wells Fargo, maintaining a target price of $68.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Wells Fargo, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.