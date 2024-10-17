Smart Money Is Betting Big In WDC Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Western Digital. Our analysis of options history for Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 55% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $53,375, and 7 were calls, valued at $540,509.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $65.0 to $80.0 for Western Digital over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Western Digital's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Western Digital's whale activity within a strike price range from $65.0 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.

Western Digital Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WDC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $15.4 $14.4 $15.3 $65.00 $192.7K 371 127 WDC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $3.6 $3.45 $3.45 $75.00 $79.0K 3.8K 2.1K WDC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $3.4 $3.35 $3.4 $65.00 $76.1K 7.0K 2.1K WDC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $6.1 $6.05 $6.05 $67.50 $69.5K 472 116 WDC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $1.14 $1.05 $1.12 $77.50 $53.5K 3.0K 582

About Western Digital

Western Digital is a leading vertically integrated supplier of data storage solutions, spanning both hard disk drives and solid-state drives. In the HDD market it forms a practical duopoly with Seagate, and it is the largest global producer of NAND flash chips for SSDs in a joint venture with competitor Kioxia.

In light of the recent options history for Western Digital, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Western Digital With a trading volume of 1,237,582, the price of WDC is up by 0.35%, reaching $68.03. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 7 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Western Digital

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $92.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Benchmark downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $92.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

