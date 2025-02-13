Smart Money Is Betting Big In Wayfair Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Wayfair (NYSE:W).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with W, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Wayfair.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 63% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $275,922, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $302,235.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $48.0 for Wayfair over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Wayfair stands at 1247.5, with a total volume reaching 10,068.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Wayfair, situated within the strike price corridor from $40.0 to $48.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Wayfair Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume W CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $13.7 $13.4 $13.61 $45.00 $136.1K 373 101 W CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $10.0 $9.8 $10.0 $40.00 $70.0K 2.1K 8 W PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $1.66 $1.51 $1.6 $44.00 $59.3K 2.0K 2.0K W PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $2.06 $1.95 $1.95 $44.00 $48.7K 2.0K 500 W PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $1.95 $1.79 $1.95 $44.00 $48.7K 2.0K 250

About Wayfair

Wayfair engages in e-commerce in the United States (87% of 2023 sales), Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Ireland. It's also embarked on expansion into the brick-and-mortar landscape, with a handful of stores between the AllModern, Birch Lane, Joss & Main, and Wayfair banners. At the end of 2023, the firm offered more than 30 million products from more than 20,000 suppliers under the brands Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold. Its offerings include furniture, everyday and seasonal decor, decorative accents, housewares, and other home goods. Wayfair was founded in 2002 and began trading publicly in 2014.

In light of the recent options history for Wayfair, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Wayfair With a volume of 2,114,156, the price of W is up 4.29% at $47.38. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

