Smart Money Is Betting Big In VRT Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Vertiv Holdings.

Looking at options history for Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) we detected 20 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $391,692 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $1,120,265.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $40.0 and $170.0 for Vertiv Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Vertiv Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Vertiv Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $40.0 to $170.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Vertiv Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VRT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.2 $7.1 $7.2 $140.00 $360.0K 886 503 VRT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $3.9 $3.9 $3.9 $170.00 $195.0K 2.2K 0 VRT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.95 $3.9 $3.9 $170.00 $158.3K 2.2K 906 VRT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.25 $5.1 $5.25 $155.00 $143.3K 11.8K 274 VRT PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $2.06 $1.89 $2.06 $40.00 $82.4K 0 401

About Vertiv Holdings

Vertiv has roots tracing back to 1946 when its founder, Ralph Liebert, developed an air-cooling system for mainframe data rooms. As computers started making their way into commercial applications in 1965, Liebert developed one of the first computer room air conditioning, or CRAC, units, enabling the precise control of temperature and humidity. The firm has slowly expanded its data center portfolio through internal product development and the acquisition of thermal and power management products like condensers, busways, and switches. Vertiv has global operations today; its products can be found in data centers in most regions throughout the world.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Vertiv Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Vertiv Holdings Currently trading with a volume of 4,238,756, the VRT's price is up by 3.73%, now at $86.19. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 40 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Vertiv Holdings

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $121.0.

* An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Vertiv Holdings, maintaining a target price of $131. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Vertiv Holdings, maintaining a target price of $111. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from RBC Capital lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $121.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Vertiv Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

